P. Frank Williams has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 School of Journalism and Media Studies Alumni Impact Award by his alma mater San Diego State University. The award will be presented to Williams on May 10, 2024 at JMS Next, the school’s annual graduation celebration.

Williams, an Emmy and 8-time NAACP Image winner, will be celebrated for his outstanding contributions to the field of media and storytelling producing and directing several acclaimed projects centered around Black culture and music including TV One’s renowned documentary series “Unsung” and “Unsung Hollywood,” BET’s award-winning series “American Gangster,” “Hip Hop Homicides” executive produced by 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young and films such as “Wu: The Story of the Wu-Tang Clan,” and his latest top-trending Hulu documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.”

“The journalism school was a place that I called home and it was a place where I discovered a lot about myself as a journalist, as a writer and as a reporter,” said Williams. “A lot of the lessons that I learned, stuff that I got from San Diego State, has propelled my career from newspapers to magazines to television and documentary filmmaking. Professionally, it means a lot to receive this award because JMS is the foundation of all that I’ve achieved.”

A native of Oakland, California, Williams has had a career spanning three decades in Film/TV and journalism, during which he has made a significant impact as a writer, speaker, teacher, and producer. The award honor comes on the heels of the recent announcement of his multimedia production company, For The Culture By The Culture (@FXCXC). Williams is actively addressing the underrepresentation of people of color in the media by prioritizing authentic representation both in front of and behind the camera.

“Williams personifies what the Alumni Impact Award is all about. We are celebrating him not only for his professional achievements but also for his commitment to social change and justice,” said director of JMS, Dr. Temple Northup.

“It’s just an amazing and beautiful feeling to be able to come full circle back to JMS. I just want to make sure that all of the students at the school know that it doesn’t matter your background or where you start,” said Williams. “It’s about putting the work in, staying focused and trying to get to that next level. So whatever it is that you can dream of, you can achieve it. You just got to go toward the goal and go toward the light.”