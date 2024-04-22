Government Cheese, yes that’s the title of the David Oyelowo-fronted project hitting Apple TV+.

Variety reported that the series has rounded out its cast with the additions of Jahi Winston, Evan Alexander Ellison, Jeremy Bobb, and Louis Cancelmi, who all signed on to star in the upcoming series. The streamer has been competing heavily with the Netflixes and Max of the world, and this series, fronted by Ayelowo, is yet another move to beef up their premium content.

The previously announced cast includes Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, Adam Beach, and Sunita Mani.

The series was announced in 2022, and the official description follows “Hampton Chambers, a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at by and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.”

Government Cheese stars and is executive produced by Oyelowo. Created by Paul Hunter and Ayesha Carr the series is based on Hunter’s short film of the same name.

Charles D. King and Ahmadou Seck are executive producers for MACRO Television Studios, along with Jelani Johnson and Marta Fernandez. Oyelowo is executive producing through his banner Yoruba Saxon, and Hunter and Ali Brown are co-executive producers via Ventureland.