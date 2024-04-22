Ice Spice is ready to release new music. On Instagram, she shared the cover for her next single, “Gimmie a Light.” The single was announced on 4/20.
Ice Spice has also revealed that she is done with her debut album, Y2K. She made the announcement while hitting X.
“I finished recording y2k the album ^.^,” Ice Spice wrote.
Advertisement
i finished recording y2k the album ^.^ pic.twitter.com/fm9imeHjUg— ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 5, 2024
Ice Spice has revealed her new full-length debut album is coming in 2024. During an appearance on The Today Show, Ice Spice confirmed the release, stating, “I’m so excited.”
You can see the full feature below.