Ice Spice is ready to release new music. On Instagram, she shared the cover for her next single, “Gimmie a Light.” The single was announced on 4/20.


Ice Spice has also revealed that she is done with her debut album, Y2K. She made the announcement while hitting X.

“I finished recording y2k the album ^.^,” Ice Spice wrote.

Ice Spice has revealed her new full-length debut album is coming in 2024. During an appearance on The Today Show, Ice Spice confirmed the release, stating, “I’m so excited.”

