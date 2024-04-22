Kid Cudi made a triumphant return to the Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio, California, on Sunday, delivering a mesmerizing performance that left the crowd in awe. However, what started as a night of electrifying music took an unexpected turn when Cudi suffered a broken foot during his set at the Sahara Tent.

The incident occurred as Cudi leaped off the stage and into the crowd, a move characteristic of his dynamic performances. Videos captured by fans showed the rapper falling awkwardly and being swiftly assisted by security personnel for medical attention. Despite the setback, Cudi later confirmed the injury on social media, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fans.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. Just leaving the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy,” Cudi wrote in a post on his social media platforms. “I wanna thank you all for your concerns and well wishes!! I love y’all man. I heard y’all still raging when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Advertisement

Despite the injury, Cudi’s resilience shone through as he delivered a remarkable performance, debuting tracks from his recent album, Insano, including hits like “Moon Man S**t” and “Blue Sky.”

In addition to his memorable performance, Cudi made headlines with another announcement last week—his engagement to Lola Sartore, a menswear designer. Sharing a series of pictures from the Knuckles premiere, Cudi expressed his joy, stating, “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and I’m so excited to share this news with you all.”

Sartore, too, took to her social media to share the joyous news, expressing her love for Cudi and excitement for their future together.

While Cudi’s relationship with Sartore marks a new chapter in his personal life, the rapper has always been candid about his journey to finding love. In the past, Cudi has been linked to several high-profile names, but his romance with Sartore seems to signal a new beginning for the rapper.

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024