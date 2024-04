Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest & More to be Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest & More to be Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The inductees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced. Headliners include Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

Inductees include Jimmy Buffett, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, MC5, Ozzy Osbourne, Suzanne De Passe, Big Mama Thornton, and Norman Whitfield.

The 2024 ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement