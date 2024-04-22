Shyne Believes He Was Fall Guy for 1999 Shooting but Does Not Blame Diddy While Victim Opens Old Wounds With Social Media Posts

Former Brooklyn rapper turned Belize politician Shyne Barrow says he was the fall guy in the notorious 1999 club shooting in New York. For those who forgot, Shyne served about eight years for his conviction in that shooting. The victim who was shot in the face blames Diddy, and even though Shyne isn’t agreeing to her accusation, nearly 25 years later.

Shyne is now an elected member of the House of Representatives. He turned his life around and is a politician in his native Belize. He spoke to the media in his island nation, where he was deported after being released. Shyne says he’s put that part of his life behind him, but there’s been some renewed interest in the story due to all that surrounds Diddy’s legal and civil trouble.

TMZ reported on Shyne’s chat, and the Brooklyn artist maintains his innocence but won’t blame his former boss.

But what’s interesting is that he kind urges anyone to watch the videos posted by the victim, Natania Reuben, who was struck in the face with a bullet that fateful night.

It’s wild, but Natania posted several clips where she recounts her experience and thoughts that night. She steadfastly points the finger at Diddy for the shooting, although Diddy was never actually charged for pulling the trigger.

Way back when Diddy was hit with gun possession and bribery charges but was acquitted, while Shyne was found guilty and did time.

Diddy did pay over a million to Reuben so there’s that part.

What’s crazier is this was back when Diddy was dating Jennifer Lopez. She was not charged with anything and rightfully so. Times have changed. Lopez is back married to Ben Affleck and a mogul in her own rite. Shyne is a whole politician and Diddy is well, you know what’s going on there.