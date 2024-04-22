Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake Using His Voice in AI Diss: ‘Why Everybody Blowin’ Me Up?’

Snoop Dogg Reacts to Drake Using His Voice in AI Diss: ‘Why Everybody Blowin’ Me Up?’

Since Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to “Push Ups,” Drake has gone back to back. Hitting Instagram, The 6ix God dropped off the “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Upon pressing play, you will hear something you wouldn’t expect: Tupac’s voice.The single opens with an AI Tupac verse requesting KDot stand up for the West Coast. It is followed by an AI Snoop Dogg asking for the same.

AI Tupac raps:

Fuck this Canadian lightskin, Dot

We need an undebated West Coast victory, man

Call him a bitch for me

Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me

Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true

They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive

In the nigga under five-foot five, so it’s gotta be you

Advertisement

AI Snoop added:

‘Cause right now it’s looking like you writing out the game plan on how to lose

How to bark up the wrong tree and then get your head popped in a crowded room

World is watching this chess game, but are you out of moves?

After that, Drake pops in for his own slick talk:

The first one really only took me an hour or two

The next one is really ’bout to bring out the coward in you

But now we gotta wait a fucking week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top

And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve



Since “Like That,” your tone changed a little, you not as enthused

How are you not in the booth? It feel like you kinda removed

You tryna let this shit die down, nah, nah, nah

Not this time, nigga, you followin’ through

He ends the song with a message, “I know you’re in that NY apartment, you struggling right now I know it.”

You can hear it below.

Snoop Dogg has offered his response to his voice being used in Drake’s diss song to Kendrick Lamar.

Hitting Instagram, Snoop said: “They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y’all have a good night.”

Additionally, Snoop revealed his phone exploded once the song hit the net.

You can see Snoop’s response below.