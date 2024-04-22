NBA powerhouse Paolo Banchero made a statement on the court during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by debuting the unreleased Air Jordan 39 shoe. Infused with Michael Jordan’s signature style of play, the Air Jordan 39 was designed to elevate athletes’ game experience with new technology that enhanced their ability to change directions.

Crafted as the ultimate hybrid of speed and flight, the Air Jordan 39 boasted performance benefits for staying low to the ground and swift directional shifts. It introduced full-length Nike ZoomX foam to Jordan Brand basketball shoes, providing an impressive 85% energy return and a propulsive, cushioned feel. Additionally, the sneaker featured a herringbone traction pattern, enhancing quickness and control on the court.

“It’s an honor to represent the Jordan family in wearing the Air Jordan 39s for our first playoff series of my career,” said Banchero. “MJ’s legacy is rooted in historic playoff performances, and to have the opportunity to honor that in unveiling the 39’s is truly special for me.” – Paolo Banchero

Banchero’s selection to debut the Air Jordan 39 underscored his status as a rising star in the NBA, and fans witnessed an electrifying performance as he showcased the cutting-edge design and performance capabilities of this highly anticipated sneaker.