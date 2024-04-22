On this date in 2021, Gregory Jacobs aka Shock G of the legendary Digital Underground, passed away in his home in Tampa, Florida. He was 57 years old.

Shock helped co-found DU in 1987, which spawned the career of one of Hip Hop’s most prolific icons to date; Tupac Shakur. Also, Jacobs’ self-created alter ego Humpty Hump made up the classic “Humpty Dance” that helped popularize the group in 1989.

Shock G was found dead in a hotel room and it has been revealed that the hotel manager was the last one to see Shock alive outside of the building the day before he died. When Shock missed his check-out time the next day, the manager became concerned and went to the rapper’s room. The manager found Shock unresponsive and called 911.

According to the report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, Shock G, died in April from a lethal mixture of of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine.

Shock G was laid to rest in Tampa, Florida following a May 1 funeral service.