The critically acclaimed play Barbecue, from Tony nominee Robert O’Hara, is taking his Broadway production to the big screen.

The film adaptation is set to star Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, who’s been shooting Michael playing the king of pop’s father Joe Jackson. Also starring are Danai Gurira of Black Panther and veteran actress Maria Tomei,

Deadline first reported the story after O’Hara recently signed with CAA.

Barbecue first debuted in 2015 at The Public Theater. The description of the comedy goes as follows: “O’Mallerys, a dysfunctional group of siblings who stage an intervention for their sister Barbara when her drug addiction spirals.”

Domingo and O’Hara have experience working together on Wild With Happy in 2012 at The Public Theater. Gurira worked with O’Hara on Richard III and at The Public Theater. O’Hara received a Tony nomination back in 2020 for directing the Slave Play.

Domingo’s Academy Award nomination was for the lead role in Rustin for Netflix. He played Bayard Rustin and also played Mister, in the musical feature film adaptation of The Color Purple.