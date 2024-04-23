Rising star Myha’la, who is best known for her lead role in HBO’s Industry and the recent pre-apocalyptic Leave the World Behind from Obama’s production company Higher Ground, joined the cast of a new film inspired by the story of Bumble and co-founder of Tinder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, from 20th Century Studios.

First reported by Deadline, the film is being produced by 20th Century Studios alongside Ethea Entertainment. Lily James will play the lead role.

Myha’la is set to play the Wolfe Herd-inspired character’s friend and colleague. Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing from a script she co-wrote with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

Details of the plot are under wraps, but the story is said to be an inspiration and not wholly based on Wolfe Herd’s life. Wolfe Herd co-founded Tinder and then left the company to go found one of its primary competitors, Bumble. Talk about big moves. She exited in 2023 and is considered one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world.

James is producing the film alongside Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay. Gala Gordon is executive producing. Sarah Shepard is overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.

Filming will occur in Los Angeles next month, so they’re well underway.

Fans can see Myha’la as Harper Stern in “Industry” in its third season for HBO/BBC, later this year.