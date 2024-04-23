Damian Lillard BALLED in Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks series with the Indiana Pacers. Maybe the good luck came from GloRilla, who wore her custom GloLillard jersey.

The team of analysts at Renomowanekasyno conducted calculations on how much GloRilla earns on music platforms such as Spotify. For example, on Spotify, GloRilla had 8,255,472 monthly listeners, generating revenue of $33,021.89. Her most popular track on Spotify, “Tomorrow 2,” has been streamed 151,445,301 times, earning $605,781.20.

The jersey got a response out of Lillard’s estranged wife, Kay’La, who targeted responded when GloRilla previously shot her shot at the point guard. She reposted an image of GloRilla’s recent mugshot.

Glorilla responds to Damian Lillard’s ex-wife posting her mugshot the other day by wearing a “GloLillard” jersey 😭 pic.twitter.com/gazfpoDOxV — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) April 21, 2024

