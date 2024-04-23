Focus Features has announced the nationwide release of Back to Black on Friday, May 17th. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the film dives into Amy Winehouse’s remarkable journey, chronicling her ascent to stardom from her early days in Camden to the creation of her groundbreaking album.

Executive producers Sam Taylor-Johnson, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin, and producers Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Nicky Kentish-Barnes have worked diligently to bring this story to life. The cast includes Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville.

Back to Black delves into Winehouse’s lyrics and provides a glimpse into the iconic artist’s life, embracing the complexities that made her a legend. The film explores the tumultuous love story that served as the backdrop to one of the most revered albums ever.

With its focus on Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the creation of her seminal album, “Back to Black,” the film promises to offer audiences an intimate and compelling look at the life and artistry of the beloved singer-songwriter.