With We Still Don’t Trust You taking the top spot on Billboard 200, Future has joined JAY-Z, Eminem, Kanye West, and his friend turned foe Drake as the only rapper to top the chart ten times.

Future ties Eminem at ten, and trails Hov (14), Drizzy (13), and Ye (11).

Future takes the top spot, just weeks after his No. 9 entry, We Don’t Trust You.

According to Billboard, Future and Metro Boomin’s second album in a month will move 127,500 equivalent album units to take the top spot. We Don’t Trust You made a No. 1 debut at 251,000 units.

With a run of dates announced for North America, Future and Metro Boomin keep the momentum going with the release of the video for “Drink N Dance.”

The two have also unveiled the highly anticipated We Trust You Tour, sponsored by Cash App and Visa.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on Tuesday, July 30, in Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center. It will then make an exciting lineup of stops across North America, including Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle, and more. The tour will culminate on Monday, September 9, in Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena, following a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, August 3.

The tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s latest collaborations, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, released on March 22, 2024, and April 12, 2024, respectively. WE DON’T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the track ‘Like That’ featuring Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.

Tickets for the “We Trust You Tour” will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale on Wednesday, April 17, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, April 19, beginning at 10 am local time on livenation.com. Cash App Cardholders can access an exclusive ticket presale and receive a 20% instant discount on official tour merch purchased on-site.

Additionally, fans can purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, access to the VIP Lounge, and specially designed VIP gift items. The contents of the VIP package vary based on the selected offer. For more details, visit vipnation.com.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

* Festival Date