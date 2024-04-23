Reebok’s latest foray into the fashion world has landed, unveiling their Spring/Summer 2024 ” Sport Classic ” collection. Embracing a vintage-inspired aesthetic with a modern twist, this dual-gender assortment aims to capture the essence of sporting culture both on and off the courts.

The collection, launched today, draws inspiration from the current ‘tennis core’ trend. It offers a range of apparel and footwear designed to resonate with enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Notably, the apparel lineup boasts inclusive sizing options from 2XS to 4X, ensuring a diverse range of consumers can partake in the sporting spirit.

Highlighting the importance of values like fair play and community, Reebok’s Sport Classic range features heritage-driven court footwear alongside stylish apparel. New iterations of the iconic Reebok Phase Court and Club C Revenge sneakers are set to be key attractions within the collection.

Adding star power to the launch, Latin music sensation and Reebok partner Anuel AA was recently spotted donning pieces from the SS24 lineup, including the Sport Classic Crew Sweatshirt and Shorts.

Fashion enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these court-inspired pieces. The full collection is slated for release on May 3rd and will be available online at Reebok.com and through select retailers.

With its blend of vintage charm and contemporary flair, Reebok’s Sport Classic collection elevates style while promoting the timeless values of sportsmanship and camaraderie.