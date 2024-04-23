Rihanna has entered the Diamond Record Club for the third time. Rihanna’s 2012 classic “Diamonds” has received official diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Roc Nation shared the achievement on X. “Diamonds” is Rihanna’s third song to achieve diamond status, following her 2010 collaboration “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem (certified on May 9, 2013) and her 2011 collaboration “We Found Love” with Calvin Harris (certified on April 27, 2023).

According to Billboard, “Diamonds” was released by Rihanna as the lead single from her seventh studio album, Unapologetic, in 2012. The album was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards. It secured Rihanna her 12th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for three weeks. Additionally, the song dominated the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart for one week, the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for 14 weeks, and the Rhythmic Airplay chart for ten weeks.

