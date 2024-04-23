The back and forth on wax between R&B crooner Chris Brown and Migos member Quavo has taken another unexpected turn with another involved party; Quavo’s ex-girlfriend and Brown’s former fling Saweetie.

The “My Type” rapper took to X(formerly Twitter) after her former beau dropped his “H*es & Bitches” diss response aimed at Brown. In the song, Quavo rapped, “I can take a model bitch and make a Saweetie, n-gga,” insinuating that he turned her into the successful artist she is today.

Saweetie hit back by posting a screenshot of an unopened DM from Quavo, but the preview of the message reads, “Damn. We used to mean af to each…” Saweetie cynically captioned the screenshot, “Hopefully the model he turns into me replies.”

Brown used the failed relationship between the two in his weaponized bars against the “Bad And Boujee” rapper, claiming to have slept with her while Quavo was still with her.

“You fucked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no fuck, lil n-gga/ ‘Cause I fucked yo’ ex when you were still with her, bitch, I’m up, lil n-gga,” CB rapped.

Saweetie and Quavo began dating back in 2018 but the couple called it quits in 2021 over allegations he cheated on her.