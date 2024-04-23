The NFL has unveiled the star-studded lineup for the NFL Draft Concert Series, which will rock Detroit during the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light from April 25 to 27.

Detroit’s vibrant music scene takes center stage with performances by hometown hero Big Sean, the inspirational Detroit Youth Choir, and the multiplatinum sensation Bazzi.

“With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series,” said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. “With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we’re excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects.”

Kicking off the festivities on April 25, Big Sean, known for his chart-topping hits and philanthropic endeavors, will ignite the stage at 6:15 p.m. ET, setting the tone for an electrifying weekend.

Day two sees the Detroit Youth Choir spreading their message of talent and resilience at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 26, with a special appearance by the NFL Player’s Choir capping off their performance.

Following the conclusion of Rounds 2-3 on April 26, a dazzling fireworks display and tribute to Detroit music will light up the night.

As the draft wraps up on April 27, Bazzi will take the stage, closing out the concert series with his soulful melodies and captivating performance style.

“Bud Light is committed to making great football moments even easier to enjoy, and the NFL Draft is one of the most celebrated and most defining events for fans, players and teams alike,” said Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. “We couldn’t be prouder to be presenting sponsor of the NFL Draft and to bring easy enjoyment to NFL fans all weekend long in Motor City.”

All performances will be held at the Draft Theater in Campus Martius Park, offering free general fan viewing on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can secure entry through the NFL OnePass app or NFL.com/DraftAccess.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, the NFL Draft Experience presented by Rocket Mortgage will offer fans a chance to immerse themselves in football festivities from April 25-27 at Hart Plaza, featuring games, exhibits, player appearances, and more.

With Detroit artist Angela Davis performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Caleb Carroll singing the national anthem on day one, the 2024 NFL Draft promises to be a celebration of both football and music, showcasing the best of Detroit’s talent and culture.