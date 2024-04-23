The Denver Broncos have added a quarterback just days before the NFL Draft. Zach Wilson is being traded from the New York Jets to the Broncos, ending a stint in The Big Apple where he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2021.

In exchange, the Broncos will send their 2024 sixth-round selection at No. 203. Coming over with Wilson will be a seventh-round pick, No. 256. The Broncos and Jets will split Wilson’s $5.5 million salary.

The Jets will enter this season with Tyrod Taylor backing up Aaron Rodgers. Wilson will join Jarret Stidham in the quarterback room in Denver. The team is also expected to draft a quarterback this weekend.

