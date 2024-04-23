Get ready for the ultimate roast showdown as Netflix gears up to livestream The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5th at 5pm PT, as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest. Hosted by Kevin Hart, this event promises to be the “Greatest Roast of All Time.”

Breaking new ground, this will be the first-ever roast broadcast live and unedited. No holds barred, no interference. The Kia Forum in Los Angeles will be the epicenter of comedic warfare as Brady faces a surprise team of roasters from the worlds of comedy, sports, and entertainment.

Executive-produced by Tom Brady himself, alongside Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross, Kevin Hart, and Jeff Clanagan for Heartbeat, this historic event is set to redefine the genre.

Fans can expect an evening filled with laughter, jabs, and unforgettable moments as Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, enters the comedic ring to face his roasters head-on.