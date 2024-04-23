Jamal Murray delivered a jaw-dropping performance, capping off the Denver Nuggets’ thrilling comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 with a sensational game-winning shot. Murray’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper over Anthony Davis’ outstretched arm, dubbed the Tissot Buzzer Beater, sealed the Nuggets’ 104-101 triumph.

Murray erupted for 14 points in the final 9:19 of the game, finishing with 20 points. His heroics were complemented by Nikola Jokic’s monstrous triple-double of 27 points, 20 rebounds, and ten assists. Michael Porter Jr. also contributed significantly with 22 points and nine boards.

“That’s Jamal Murray right there,” said Nuggets Coach Michael Malone. “He can struggle, he can struggle, he can struggle. He sees one go in and he’s never shying away from the moment, the spotlight.”

Jokic’s performance marked a historic milestone, as he tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most games with 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in playoff history, achieving his fourth in just 70 career playoff games.

Despite the Lakers’ efforts, led by Anthony Davis’ 32 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James’ near-triple-double of 26 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, they fell short in the face of the Nuggets’ relentless onslaught.

Meanwhile, in another electrifying matchup, the New York Knicks stunned the Philadelphia 76ers with a late rally in Game 2, securing a 104-101 victory at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks’ trio of Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo combined for an impressive 64 points, overshadowing Joel Embiid’s historic performance of 34 points and ten rebounds. This marked his 15th playoff game with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Sixers history.