Ye Jokes About Choosing Michelle Obama for a Threesome with His Wife

Aye man, what’s up with Ye? In the same interview with Justin LaBoy, where he premiered his “Like That” remix, Ye stated he thought about having a threesome with Michelle Obama.

LaBoy asked Ye who he would like to join him in a threesome and Mrs. O was the name he chose. “Michelle Obama,” Ye said through laughter. “Gotta fuck the president’s wife!”

Oh Ye…..

You can hear it below.

But about his diss…. Entering the beef streets with the “Hooligans,” Ye has added a spin on the “Like That” beat and says he has K Dot’s back.

Reigniting the beef, Ye referred to Universal Music Group CEO as Drake’s “master”:

Where Lucian, serve you master nigga

You caught a lil bag for your Masters didn’t ya?

Lifetime deal, I feel bad for niggas

After that, J. Cole catches a jab: “Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”

You can hear it all below.