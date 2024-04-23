Aye man, what’s up with Ye? In the same interview with Justin LaBoy, where he premiered his “Like That” remix, Ye stated he thought about having a threesome with Michelle Obama.
LaBoy asked Ye who he would like to join him in a threesome and Mrs. O was the name he chose. “Michelle Obama,” Ye said through laughter. “Gotta fuck the president’s wife!”
Oh Ye…..
You can hear it below.
YE NEW INTERVIEW x @JUSTINLABOY (@THEDOWNLOADSHOW)— YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) April 22, 2024
TONIGHT ON https://t.co/4KyQx1OUvq
7PM EST pic.twitter.com/8NpbWMvxxE
But about his diss…. Entering the beef streets with the “Hooligans,” Ye has added a spin on the “Like That” beat and says he has K Dot’s back.
Reigniting the beef, Ye referred to Universal Music Group CEO as Drake’s “master”:
Where Lucian, serve you master nigga
You caught a lil bag for your Masters didn’t ya?
Lifetime deal, I feel bad for niggas
After that, J. Cole catches a jab: “Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”
You can hear it all below.
Kanye west like that remix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/smMa4VS7e0— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 20, 2024