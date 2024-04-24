50 Cent Thinks Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion Should Be Thrown Out

50 Cent Thinks Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion Should Be Thrown Out

50 Cent is not here for the lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion. Hitting Instagram, 50 shared his opinion, thinking the case should be thrown out.

“This Camera man and the lawyer who made this claim should be punched in the head,” 50 wrote. “I’m sorry 2 women start making out, I’m not offended. THIS CASE IS THROWN OUT OF MY COURT.”

50 Cent speaks on Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual harassment allegations:



“I’m sorry 2 women start making out, i’m not offended. This case is thrown out of my court” pic.twitter.com/OWX7LcqpDs — Hip Hop Community (@hiphop_communit) April 23, 2024

The man named Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit today stating that the Houston rapper trapped him inside a moving vehicle while they were overseas in a foreign country. Filed to Los Angeles County Superior Court, the details of the lawsuit include harassment and a hostile work environment, in which he recalls her telling him: “don’t ever discuss what you saw.” Garcia claims the “harassment was so severe or pervasive” that made his “working conditions intolerable.” He also claims she went on to criticize and fat shame him.

Advertisement

Garcia began working for Megan Thee Stallion in 2018, quitting the year after to work with Megan full-time. This working relationship continued until June 2023.

According to Page Six, Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, states: “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

The incident Garcia refers to occurred during one of her tour stops in Ibiza, Spain.

“I felt uncomfortable,” Garcia told NBC News. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Not only was Garcia traumatized from the incident, but he claims he’s been dealing with several mental health issues as a result, including “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming.”

After the incident, Garcia says Megan lowered his monthly rate of $4,000 to a “pay-per-task” system.

Garcia also sues Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation for harassment and other labor code violations.