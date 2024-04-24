American Idol alum Mandisa, who suddenly passed away at 47 is still under investigation by the Franklin Police Department. They framed it as they are “continuing to investigate” her death in a statement on Monday.

The singer, whose real name is Mandisa Hundley, is a native of California but passed away at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, back on April 18. The cause of death is unknown, hence the continuation of the investigation. Although the police are looking into the death, they do not believe she died as a result of foul play. Her team confirmed Mandisa’s death on Friday. “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the statement read in People. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

“The Franklin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman found inside a Beamon Dr. residence last Thursday evening,” their statement read. “Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley, 47. At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity.”

Advertisement

The statement concluded, “The Franklin Police Department sends its condolences to Hundley’s family, friends, and fans.”

Mandisa was an American Idol contestant on Season 5. Her background included studying vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento, California, and music at Fisk University in Tennessee. She released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007. Her 2013 album, Overcomer, was a hit and won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” the station’s media officer, David Pierce, said and added “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles.”