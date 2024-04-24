Halle Bailey is experiencing postpartum depression. In an exclusive to People, Halle revealed that she the experience, citing it as “severe.”

“I have severe, severe postpartum, and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” Halle Bailey said.

She went on to state that her child is a miracle, stating, “When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body.”

Previously, Halle Bailey pulled the curtain back on her decision to keep her pregnancy quiet as long as she could.

At the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony, Halle revealed she was enjoying her “gift.”

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” Bailey said. “With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world.”

The sentiment echoes that of the child’s father, DDG. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked, DDG revealed the decision was to push away “negative vibes.”

“I think it was more so people was already giving us negative vibes, so it’s like why let ‘em know then make her pregnancy stressful?”

With a new baby, Halle Bailey and DDG have combined for a new Instagram for their son Halo. In the initial images on the account, Halo’s face is blurred for security.

Halo’s bio reads: “my stylist & dada @ddg run this page.. the flyest baby alive.”

You can see the first image below.

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey confirmed what fans long speculated, she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, announced the birth of their son Halo on Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG shared, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”