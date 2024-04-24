Get ready to elevate your snacking experience as RITZ, America’s beloved butter flavored cracker, unveils its new limited-edition Buttery-er Flavored Crackers, promising an extra layer of indulgence for snack enthusiasts nationwide.

Capturing the essence of buttery goodness, these crackers offer a heightened level of decadence in every flaky bite. To celebrate the grandeur of the Buttery-er Crackers, RITZ is collaborating with renowned jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create a one-of-a-kind 24-karat solid gold bar shaped like a stick of butter, valued at approximately $100,000. Fans who embrace the spirit of ‘Living Buttery-er’ will have the chance to win this extravagant prize.

“The RITZ brand has become synonymous with golden buttery flavor,” said Mayte Killeen, RITZ Senior Brand Manager. “With the new limited-edition Buttery-er Crackers we’re taking it to the next level for our buttery-flavor loving fans by offering one lucky winner the ultimate prize of a 24-karat gold bar in the shape of a traditional stick of butter, all in homage to the extra buttery flavor they know and love.”

“I’ve always loved working with gold for its power to automatically bring any concept to an elevated space,” said Greg Yüna, New York City-based luxury jeweler and artist. “So, I immediately knew that this project was something that my team and I could execute and have fun with – because one thing we definitely know how to do, is to be extra. We were so pleased to turn this everyday essential into something luxurious and special, all inspired by the buttery flavor of RITZ Crackers.”

RITZ Buttery er Crackers and Gold Bar

To participate, fans can showcase their Buttery-er selves by creating a TikTok video using the Live Buttery-er TikTok effect from May 1st to May 20th, 2024, and tagging @theritzcrackersofficial with hashtags #livebutteryer and #RITZcontest. Alternatively, fans can enter via mail-in.

The limited-edition RITZ Buttery-er Crackers will hit shelves at retailers nationwide starting April 29, 2024, with an SRP of $4.29.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Buttery-er gold bar, head to @gregyuna on Instagram. Visit tasteofwelcome.com for Official Rules, and join the conversation by following @theritzcrackersofficial on TikTok and @ritzcrackers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, using #livebutteryer. With RITZ, it’s all about living life with a little extra buttery indulgence.