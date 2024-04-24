Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have a long-standing beef. Now, Kardashian wants it to be over.

Taylor Swift dissed Kardashian on “thanK you aIMee,” specifically capitalizing letters that spell out Kim. In the song she sings:

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’

And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel

Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’

But I can’t forget the way you made me heal”

Advertisement

A source close to Kardashian is hoping that this can be done as she is “over” it. The insider said, Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it.” Adding, “It’s literally been years.”

Years back, the reality star wanted to set the record straight about the phone call between Kanye and Taylor that led to the bad blood.

Never-before-seen footage from a 2016 phone call leaked over the weekend. During the call, Kanye tells Taylor about a song he’s working on, that song would later become, “Famous”.

The pop star, who had been burned by West at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, is told lyrics about her are: “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.”

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Ultimately though, on the final version, the lyrics were different.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. I made that b*tch famous.” It relit the blazing feud between West and Swift, over the derogatory word in the lyric.

On Monday, Swift broke her silence on the unseen footage, saying, “proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call”

However, she also said that it was edited tormenting her for 4 years.

SELF- SERVING?? Taylor literally DIRECTED the attention of this fued towards A DONATION towards @WHO and @FeedingAmerica on her story to help those that are in need. And what are you doing?? Watching Tiger King on Netflix?? pic.twitter.com/PM26t1k8jj — s 祥 (@SiangHeKhong) March 24, 2020

Kardashian posted parts of the video back in 2016 but says she never edited the footage.

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

With all the drama unfolding in the world right now, coronavirus cabin fever is making this interesting.

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

However, in the end, Kardashian put the focus back on the pandemic and not the past.