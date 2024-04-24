Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have a long-standing beef. Now, Kardashian wants it to be over.
Taylor Swift dissed Kardashian on “thanK you aIMee,” specifically capitalizing letters that spell out Kim. In the song she sings:
“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’
And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel
Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’
But I can’t forget the way you made me heal”
A source close to Kardashian is hoping that this can be done as she is “over” it. The insider said, Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it.” Adding, “It’s literally been years.”
Years back, the reality star wanted to set the record straight about the phone call between Kanye and Taylor that led to the bad blood.
Never-before-seen footage from a 2016 phone call leaked over the weekend. During the call, Kanye tells Taylor about a song he’s working on, that song would later become, “Famous”.
The pop star, who had been burned by West at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, is told lyrics about her are: “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.”
Ultimately though, on the final version, the lyrics were different.
“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. I made that b*tch famous.” It relit the blazing feud between West and Swift, over the derogatory word in the lyric.
On Monday, Swift broke her silence on the unseen footage, saying, “proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call”
However, she also said that it was edited tormenting her for 4 years.
Kardashian posted parts of the video back in 2016 but says she never edited the footage.
With all the drama unfolding in the world right now, coronavirus cabin fever is making this interesting.
However, in the end, Kardashian put the focus back on the pandemic and not the past.