So Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by a personal cameraman who worked for the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper from 2018 to 2023. In a report in Rolling Stone, the camera man, Emilio Garcia, claims Megan Thee Stallion subjected him to a hostile work environment. Now, get this: the details include allegations of sexual harassment and violations of labor codes.

Garcia’s lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, also claims he was fired in retaliation for complaining about his pay and working hour issues.

Here’s where the claim gets dicey. Garcia alleges back in 2022 while traveling with Megan Thee Stallion in Ibiza, Spain, he said she “suddenly” began a sexual encounter with another woman “right beside” while their vehicle was driving. “Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal,” the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

Garcia also alleges Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, criticized him with disparaging remarks about his weight and even contacted him “at all hours” to think about social media videos and to edit content. Garcia contends he was fired just before a scheduled project after confiding in Pete’s makeup artist that he felt he was being treated poorly.

Pete’s reps did not respond to requests for comments from Rolling Stone. The lawsuit also named her personal and touring companies and Roc Nation as defendants.

“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct,” in a statement from plaintiff’s attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner at West Coast Employment Lawyers in Los Angeles. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.

Garcia recently gave an interview to NBC News. He said he felt “uncomfortable” during the alleged incident in Spain. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,”

Megan Thee Stallion may have some explaining to do on this one.