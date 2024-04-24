The high-profile biopic Michael, based on the life of the king of pop, just added Derek Luke to play a big name in that of the late iconic lawyer Johnnie Cochran.

Deadline reports that the film, which is in production and being directed by Antoine Fuqua, first broke the story, reporting, “Cochran represented Jackson in 1993 child molestation case that was settled out of court.”

The film, starring Jafaar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, includes a remarkable ensemble cast led by Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, Joseph-David Jones, and more.

Here’s a quick reminded of the official description:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Veteran actor Courtney B. Vance last played Cochran’s likeness in the limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Vance won an Emmy for his work, so it will be interesting to see how Luke portrays the famed lawyer who was pivotal to Michael Jackson’s life regarding some of his controversies.

The film is from Lionsgate and is set for release about a year from now on April 18, 2025.