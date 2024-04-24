You would think Nikola Jokic’s brothers would be riding high during the Nuggets epic comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. But instead Jokic’s brother Strahinja, decked a fan in the seats which was caught on video.

Witnesses say the wild scene happened right after Joker triumphed 101-99 over LeBron and the Lakers. The Nuggets are now up 2-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Strahinja is Joker’s older brother. He hopped over a seat at Ball Arena and went down a row while kicking his way through the crowd. Full stop, this kind of behavior alone can get someone banned. But anyway, he then made his way to a male spectator.

When Strahinja got close enough, he snuffed the fan in the face.

After the assault, both Strahinja and the guy who caught the jab kept talking smack even while the third brother, Nemanja, was behind his aggressive brother for moral support.

Now, get this: Joker, a two-time MVP, had his wife, Natalija, also in the stands. She was merely feet away from the action with Joker’s brothers while holding their young daughter. She did try to get Strahinja to chill, but he wasn’t having any of it.

The Jokic brothers, who are as imposing as their famous brother, are known for defending Joker at games, but flat-out punching people is another thing. Let’s see how the league handles this one.