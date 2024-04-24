Hip-hop producer BYNX, whose credits include Yeat, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, and more, just signed a deal with Zack Bia’s Field Trip Recordings and Capital Records. As part of the deal, Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corporation will work with BNYX.

“BNYX is an exceptional musician, a true artist with a specific vision, and above all, an incredible human,” said Bia. “Yeat brought him into our lives and he’s turned into family. It is only right we would all partner to bring his music to the world as the first official signee to Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. We couldn’t be more honored and excited.”

The Philly-bred artist is dropping his debut project later this year under this deal and is coming off the success of a big 2023, where he topped Billboard’s Top Rap Producers chart for seven weeks. He is set to perform live at Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival next month and will be on tour with Yeat for several shows later this summer.

Advertisement

“As a producer BNYX has had a profound impact on both music and culture,” said Tom March, chairman and CEO for Capitol Records. “We’re thrilled to partner with he, his manager Ness, the brilliant Zack Bia and Field Trip Recordings on the launch of BNYX’s solo career. It’s a privilege to enter this new era together continuing our longtime relationship with Zack and the Field Trip team.”

Regarding his new deal, BNYX said: “I’d like to thank God, my manager, and Rick Owens.”