The anticipation for the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target is soaring as it’s announced that GRAMMY®-nominated artist and producer Marshmello will headline the event, joined by multi-platinum sensation PinkPantheress. Scheduled for Sunday, July 21, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, this star-studded concert promises an unforgettable experience for music and soccer fans.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, April 25, on Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $35. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Neighborhood Athletics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing athletic and educational opportunities to underserved youth in Columbus.

The MLS All-Star Concert kicks off a week of festivities leading up to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday, July 24, at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew, the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Marshmello, with over 16.8 billion Spotify streams and a GRAMMY® nomination, will bring his signature sound to the stage. Joining him is PinkPantheress, whose meteoric rise in the music industry has earned her critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.

“I can’t wait to kick off MLS All-Star week with a special performance on July 21. This is my first major football…or as you guys call it soccer event in America and I look forward to seeing all my fans in Columbus,” said PinkPantheress.

Neighborhood Athletics, the beneficiary of the concert’s proceeds, is committed to empowering youth in the Columbus community through athletics, education, and mentorship.

For more information on the concert and a complete list of All-Star events, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star. Don’t miss the 2024 MLS All-Star Game, where the best MLS will take on LIGA MX at Lower.com Field in Columbus, available to watch in over 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.