In a groundbreaking move, Reggie Bush is set to reclaim his 2005 Heisman Trophy, according to ESPN sources. The Heisman Trust is expected to formally announce the “reinstatement” of the trophy to Bush, citing “enormous changes in the college football landscape.”

Bush was ousted from Heisman status in 2010 for receiving improper benefits during his tenure with USC. The college also was subject to sanctions.

As part of the decision, the Heisman Trust will return the trophy to Bush and provide a replica to USC. Bush will again be invited to all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, starting with the 2024 season.

“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement to ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

The reinstatement decision reflects a “deliberative process” by the Heisman Trust, recognizing the significant shifts in college athletics in recent years. With the emergence of rules allowing student-athlete compensation, the Trust acknowledges that such practices have become accepted and will likely stay here.