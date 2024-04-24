A true O.G. and undisputed West Coast Royalty, after three prodigious decades in the game, Spice 1’s longevity and influence speaks for itself. The Bay Area legend’s brand of vivid, raw and uncut lyricism, venting on the complexities of street life, has resulted in three Gold plaques, standout soundtrack singles (“Trigga Gots No Heart” from the award-winning Menace II Society Film), and respect from Hip-Hop’s elite; including making classics with Tupac, Too Short, MC Eiht, E-40, Method Man, Ice-T and UGK among others.

In the summer of 2019, Spice made a triumphant return with Platinum O.G., which debuted in the top 10 on DSP’s and included collaborations with comrades Too Short, Pimp C, MC Eiht, Kurupt, Devin The Dude, Tha Outlawz, Yukmouth (Luniz), Digital Underground’s Money B and more.

After announcing Platinum O.G. 2 with “Gangsta Shhh” featuring Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Q Bosilini, and following it up with “Crumbs With Bums” featuring Conway The Machine, Spice 1 is back with a new focus track, “Since The Day,” which features DJ Premier, CL Smooth and Mike Epps. “Since The Day” is now available!

“Since The Day” is really what my Platinum O.G. trilogy is all about, bringing the culture together that laid the foundation for making Hip-Hop what it is today” Spice 1 declares.

The chilling and powerful story-telling that separates Spice 1 from his peers is still in effect with Platinum O.G. 2. The album is narrated by Sway Calloway, and produced by N.O. Joe (Geto Boys, Scarface, UGK, Ice Cube, Devin The Dude, AZ, LL Cool J) & Ryan Elder; Elder who also executive produced the album states “I think Spice is the most underrated rapper of all time” he offers. “His significance and importance on the culture should be recognized. I truly care about preserving his legacy and would never do a sequel if I felt we couldn’t top the first one, and we did that. No one likes a bad sequel.”

Spice 1’s Platinum O.G.2 will be released on 5-3-24 and features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, DJ Premier, Paul Wall, Treach, MC Eiht, Devin The Dude, Bushwick Bill, KXNG Crooked, CL Smooth, Lil Flip, Sway Calloway and more.