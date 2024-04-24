Rick Ross is keeping the shots toward Drake going. Reigniting the “Champagne Moments” single, Rozay has delivered a video. Representing The Untouchable Maybach Empire, Rozay looks lavish in emerald green with the matching old-school ride.

With a bottle of Bumbu and Bel-Air next to his side, Rozay gets his bars off while iced out in an airplane hanger. You can see it below.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 19th, fellow rapper Rick Ross graced the LIV stage, delivering an energetic performance of his newest single, “Champagne Moments.” The track has stirred controversy, as it’s perceived as a diss aimed at Drake amidst their ongoing public feud.

Rick Ross’s retaliation comes in response to Drake’s alleged diss track “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50).” As tensions between the two artists escalate, fans eagerly await the next move in this rap saga.