Ye Confirms He Punched a Man for Assaulting Bianca Censori: ‘He Had to Go to Bed Early’

Ye has confirmed that he punched someone for assaulting Bianca Censori. During his visit to Justin LaBoy’s The Download, Ye confirmed the story, stating it happened at The Chateau Marmont.

“My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chaeteau and then this guy…just grabbed my wife,” Ye said. “I didn’t see it directly and she is explaining to em what happened. So I walked over and found him.”

Ye stated he asked for security to remove the guy before asking him to leave himself. Then the incident escalated, “He’s like ‘Oh, it’s okay, it’s okay.’ It’s like, no, it’s not okay. Then he saw it wasn’t okay. Had to go to bed early. Tucked this n—a in.”

Confirming he punched the guy, Ye doubled down, “He had to go to bed early.”

This follows a report that Ye is the subject of an investigation by the LAPD. According to TMZ, the Vultures creator allegedly punched a man in the face Tuesday night after that man reportedly grabbed Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori.

After the incident, Ye and Censori left the scene. The man did not require any treatment. Now, the investigation will lead to a conversation with Ye and eyewitnesses.

Ye’s team reached out to TMZ, stating the grabbing of Censori was “grossly inadequate,” suggesting she was “phyiscally assaulted.”

The statement also said, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”