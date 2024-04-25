Adrienne Bailon, former Cheetah Girls singer and co-host of “The Real,” has candidly revealed the staggering cost she and her husband Israel Houghton endured on their fertility journey, totaling “easily over a million” dollars in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

After a six-year struggle with infertility, Bailon, 40, and Houghton, 52, welcomed their son Ever via a surrogate in August 2022. Despite the joyous arrival of their son, the couple’s path to parenthood was marked by emotional turmoil and significant financial investment.

In an exclusive interview with People.com, Bailon shared insights into their arduous journey, detailing the exhaustive efforts and financial strain they faced. “I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the amount of IUIs I did and every other kind of imaginable treatments that you could imagine for fertility,” Bailon explained.

The couple’s relentless pursuit of parenthood involved numerous fertility treatments beyond IVF, further exacerbating the financial burden. “So it was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son,” Bailon reflected.

When questioned about the total expenditure on IVF treatments, Bailon acknowledged the exorbitant cost, stating, “Easily over a million.” While this figure may seem staggering to many, Bailon emphasized that it is far beyond what the average person can afford.

Despite the immense challenges and financial sacrifices, Bailon expressed unwavering gratitude for their son Ever, emphasizing that he is “worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage.”

Bailon’s candid revelation sheds light on the emotional and financial toll of infertility, highlighting the need for greater accessibility to fertility treatments for individuals and couples facing similar challenges.