Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for The Big Cigar, the highly anticipated limited drama series that chronicles the story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton’s escape to Cuba. Premiering globally on May 17, the six-episode drama is executive produced by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois, Jim Hecht, and Joshuah Bearman.

Legendary award-winning actor, producer, and director Don Cheadle will direct and executive produce the first two episodes with new episodes available to stream every Friday until June 14. André Holland portrays Huey P. Newton and leads the renowned ensemble cast including Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, P. J. Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

“The Big Cigar” is a mostly true story based on a monumental, eponymous Playboy Magazine article penned by executive producer, Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”). In the series, Black Panther Party founder Newton escapes from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed Hollywood producer Bert Schneider. The impossibly elaborate plan turns into a wild caper and involves a fake movie production gone wrong in every way possible!

