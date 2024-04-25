Conway the Machine is reloaded. Hitting Instagram, Conway has announced his new album, SFK. The album is due out on May 10.

In February, following the success of “Give & Give,” produced by Cool & Dre, Conway officially announced the arrival of Won’t He Do It: Side B with his latest single, “Vertino,” featuring Joey Bada$$. The duo delivers an electrifying performance on “Vertino,” ascending to “God Level” and solidifying their status as “the main suppliers of the fire.” Produced by Camouflage Monk, “Vertino” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.