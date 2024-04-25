Governors Ball 2024 is taking place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City on June 7-9 and today they reveal this year’s schedule. Gates open daily at 11:45 AM with music starting at noon.

Now in its 14th year and second iteration at their new location, Gov Ball will ring in summer in the city with over 60 bands on 3 stages for 3 days including headliners Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and 21 Savage.

The festival recently announced the food and beverage lineup which will include some of the best purveyors New York City’s culinary scene has to offer all weekend long. Full details can be found HERE.

Making its debut in 2011 as a one-day festival, Gov Ball quickly expanded to a three-day multi-stage and multi-genre event featuring world-class artists and local NYC culinary offerings. In 2023, Gov Ball took place at the historic green space, Flushing Meadows Corona Park and is proud to call the lush tree-lined park home. Deemed New York City’s “premier outdoor pop event” by The New York Times, and “New York City’s best music festival” by New York magazine, Governors Ball is routinely heralded as one of the top live music events in North America and the world at large.