Leave it to Gucci Mane. Big Guwop is back with a new single, taking the “No Diddy” phrase trending online and making it into a new song. After stating that a couple of people were killed and he was in a room full of hoes, Gucci continues to chant “No Diddy” to show the difference between his movements and those of Puff.

Additionally, the video recreates a moment where women surround Diddy in a hot tub. You can see clips, comparisons, and the full video below.

Gucci Mane wild af makin a “No Diddy” song😂

pic.twitter.com/AJwyoxm5n7 — HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) April 24, 2024