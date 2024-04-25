Leave it to Gucci Mane. Big Guwop is back with a new single, taking the “No Diddy” phrase trending online and making it into a new song. After stating that a couple of people were killed and he was in a room full of hoes, Gucci continues to chant “No Diddy” to show the difference between his movements and those of Puff.
Additionally, the video recreates a moment where women surround Diddy in a hot tub. You can see clips, comparisons, and the full video below.
