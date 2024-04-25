On this date, we celebrate the born day of the very first person to be considered an emcee in the culture we now call Hip Hop; Coke La Rock.

“Now way back in the days when hip-hop began

With Coke La Rock, Kool Herc, and then Bam” – KRS-1 “South Bronx”

Today marks the 69th birthday of Coke La Rock, the man recognized as the very first emcee to rock the mic. He can tell you about the very first party that DJ Kool Herc threw for his sister on August 11, 1973, the day distinguished as Hip-Hop’s birthday. He was there because he was an original member of the Herculoids crew and his job was to be the Master of the Ceremony.

Two Hip-Hop staples that originated with the king are party chants you have definitely heard before. They are, “You rock and you don’t stop” and “Hotel, motel, you don’t tell, we won’t tell.” Most people believe that these lines were originated by the Sugar Hill Gang, but just like they stole lyrics from Grandmaster Caz, they also swipe these transitional hooks from La Rock.

Other people inspired by him (and you can tell this by their names) were the late Scott La Rock of BDP and T La Rock.

Happy birthday to this legend on his birthday and wish him many more hereafter!!