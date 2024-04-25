In a fusion of urban style and timeless elegance, Simone I. Smith Jewelry has teamed up with fashion visionary Misa Hylton to unveil an extraordinary collaboration: the SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds Collection. These new doorknockers offer an upgraded sophistication set to become the ultimate statement pieces for all the fashionable around-the-way girls. Available in two distinct shapes, these earrings are revolutionizing contemporary jewelry with their unique blend of denim and diamonds.

The Simone Doorknockers

The Misa Doorknockers boast brilliant simulated diamonds set in 18K yellow gold-plated triangle bamboo designs, adorned with hand-crafted denim enamel stations. On the other hand, the Simone Doorknockers feature the same dazzling simulated diamonds, this time set in 18K yellow gold-plated rectangle bamboo designs, also accented with denim enamel stations.

This groundbreaking collaboration seamlessly merges Simone I. Smith’s signature craftsmanship with Misa Hylton’s innovative designs, resulting in a collection that exudes sophistication, glamour, and urban flair. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece in the Denim and Diamonds collection offers a refreshing take on contemporary jewelry, blending the rugged charm of denim with the luxurious sparkle of diamonds.

The Misa Doorknockers

The ladies held a press preview for their new collection filled with sophistication and entertainment, as guests dressed in their finest Denim and Diamonds attire. From custom bedazzled denim hats to a gift bag of Simone I. Smith goodies, attendees were treated to an inspiring and uplifting evening. Delectable bites, including lobster rolls, crab cakes, and steak bites, paired with special cocktails, added to the ambiance of the event.

The Source Magazine, journalist Courtney Brown had the opportunity to chat with Simone I. Smith about her inspiration behind the collection and her passion for representing the community.

Courtney Brown (CB): When I looked at your site I instantly caught the inspiration. But when I saw the dolphin earrings, I was like, ‘yo, she was there.’

Simone I. Smith (SS) You know I was there. (laughs) I was there. I was there.

CB: What made you go that route to put hip-hop staples and include them within your line?

SS: Well, first of all, when I designed, so when me and Mary partnered, she’s one of my best friends, just like Misa, and we partnered up, we have a partnership and we have a business called Sister Love. And because Mary grew up in Yonkers, I grew up in Queens, we both grew up in the hip-hop era. And it was all about those big statement pieces. So I was like, we need to bring back all of the door knockers from back in the days. I don’t know how many of them we’ve launched now. I don’t know, maybe 20 pair, but we keep finding them. And then we just modernize them. They’re like sterling silver, 18 karat gold, but they’re high polished. You know, like back in the day, they were more kind of like a dull. It was like a dull gold.

CB: I love the quality too.

SS: Yeah, but it’s because those earrings just never went out of style. I always had a pair of bamboo earrings, always had a pair of triangle earrings. And you know, when we just decided to do it, we were both two girls from New York that grew up in the hip-hop era. You know, and she’s the queen. She’s the queen of hip-hop R&B, I think is what Mary’s title is. And me, I’m the queen of hoops. So, you know–but Mary was my number one, so like her and Misa, when I launched SIS, Mary and Misa, they always wore my earrings.

CB: Is she wearing them on the hit series Power?

SS: Absolutely. That’s all Sister Love on power. Right. And then it was our goal to just bring the big, bold, pay homage to the late 80s, the mid to late 80s, and just continue to do that because we want women to feel good and also to show that women can work together. Because so many women, women can be very catty, you know that.

CB: Yes, yes.

SS: But women can work together. So Mary and I have our partnership. Misa and I, we have our collaboration. Our first drop is Denim and Diamonds. That’s the one that we have named Denim and Diamonds. And then these are Simone.

CB: These are my favorite!

SS: These are Simone.. And the triangle ones that Misa has on, those are the Misas.

CB: And when I saw the Nefertiti pendant! I just asked my friend, ‘Why aren’t the men repping us anymore?’… Remember how the men used to wear the Nefertiti?

SS: They used to rock us.

CB: The men used to rock us.

SS: What’s my boy on Power? Neek! Neek is rocking the Nefertiti. We got to give him props for that.

CB: Yes, we got to give Neek props.

After exchanging a few dabs like the cool girls did back in the day—I was instantly connected to Mrs.Smith’s grace, kindness and charm.

With its blend of urban edge and timeless elegance, the SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection is set to revolutionize contemporary jewelry, offering statement pieces that resonate with the spirit of the hip-hop era.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit Simone I. Smith’s website.