Gran Coramino® Tequila, co-founded by comedian Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, has reached a significant milestone by disbursing over $1,000,000 USD in grant funds to support over 100 Black and Latinx small business owners and entrepreneurs through the Coramino Fund. This initiative, in partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), aims to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Mexico.

Since its inception in 2022, Gran Coramino Tequila has donated $1 from every bottle sold to fuel the growth of small businesses. The Coramino Fund in the U.S. has provided $10,000 grants to over 100 entrepreneurs from various industries, including retail, transportation, food services, and education. Notably, 52% of the selected businesses are Black-owned, 36% are Latinx-owned, and 12% are Black and Latinx-owned, with 66% being women-owned.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I’ve seen how early financial support can impact the long-term success of the business,” Hart said. “The Coramino Fund was created to provide support to some of the hardest working people out there — entrepreneurs and small business owners.”

Advertisement

“Small businesses are the economic backbone of communities,” said Michael T. Pugh, LISC president and CEO, “but many owners lack fair access to the capital and services they need to grow. We are grateful to Gran Coramino for recognizing the systemic barriers that impact the success of underrepresented entrepreneurs and developing a give-back strategy to help address them. When we invest in these businesses,” he added, “we are also investing in the well-being of the communities where they operate.”

Chef Frances Roman, owner of Cocotazo restaurant in New York City, expressed gratitude for the Coramino Fund grant, highlighting its transformative impact on her business. “As a business owner, you face ups and downs, and the Coramino Fund grant came at a time when we needed it most,” she remarked. “Since then, we’ve hired three more women and are outgrowing the space!”

Gran Coramino Tequila’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the U.S., supporting entrepreneurs in Tequila, Mexico, where its Cristalino Reposado and Añejo are crafted, through the Beckmann Foundation. Additionally, the brand plans to expand its Coramino Fund programming to entrepreneurs throughout Mexico later this year in collaboration with strategic partners.

Founded with a vision to celebrate life’s hard-earned moments, Gran Coramino Tequila embodies Hart and Beckmann’s commitment to creating a tequila worthy of celebration while giving back to communities through impactful initiatives like the Coramino Fund.