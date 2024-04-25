Fans looking forward to seeing Kid Cudi will have to wait for another time. The star has canceled his Insano World Tour after breaking an ankle during his Coachella set.

Kid Cudi announced on X that he has a broken calcaneus. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” he wrote. “I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

Advertisement

You can see his post below.