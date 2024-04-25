Jennifer Lopez is taking a new direction than fans have been accustomed to seeing her, in the first full-length trailer for Atlas, the diva’s latest sci-fi action film for Netflix.

Also starring Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton from a script by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite. The trailer is action-packed with an exciting story, albeit futuristic, with relatable themes such as artificial intelligence and the perceived threat some say it creates.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

When talking about the theme “The heart of Atlas is really about trust and how difficult it is to trust people,” in a quote from Peyton to Netflix’s Tudum. “Atlas is told through the lens of a woman who’s learning to trust after undergoing a trauma that’s upended her life. It’s a reminder of how we have to have deep, meaningful relationships in our lives, in one way, shape, or form. That you can’t do everything by yourself; you have to choose to trust people at a certain point and let them in.”

Other stars include Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

Atlas is produced by Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment, Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. It will premiere on May 24, only on Netflix.