Thandiwe Newton, known for her starring roles in Mission Impossible, Westworld, The Pursuit of Happyness, and more, just announced that she is joining the cast of the hit series Wednesday, Season 2, for Netflix.

Variety exclusively reported that Newton, who famously changed her stage name back from “Thandie” to its authentic spelling of “Thandiwe,” is taking her talents to the weird and spooky series based on the timeless sitcom The Addams Family.

There is no word yet on who Newton is playing. Like most reports, they’re keeping this under wraps for now. Variety reported that she is the second new cast member announced after Steve Buscemi, which is itself a big announcement.

ICYMI, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega (Scream franchise) as teenage Wednesday Addams. Wednesday attends a supernatural boarding school to begrudgingly follow in the traditions of her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta Jones). While at school, she learns more about her emerging psychic abilities and how it connects her to an ancestral prophecy and how Wednesday can defeat a killer monster roaming the school grounds.

Wednesday also stars Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Iman Marson, Isaac Ordonez and Victor Dorobantu.