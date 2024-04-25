Ray J, the multifaceted entrepreneur and entertainer, recently found himself at the center of a social media storm following the revelation of his new face tattoos. However, it wasn’t just the public’s reaction that caught attention; it was the intervention of his big sister, Brandy, that added a poignant layer to the unfolding narrative.

In a candid Instagram Live session on Wednesday, April 24, Ray J disclosed how his sister reached out to him upon seeing the video showcasing his new ink. Brandy, concerned about her brother’s appearance, urged him to take down the post. She was direct, expressing her discomfort with his disheveled look and the overall presentation of the video. Ray J, acknowledging her concern, promptly complied, recognizing the wisdom in her counsel.

The tattoos themselves, featuring the names of his children and the logo of his TV network, Tronix, represent Ray J’s personal journey and professional evolution. They symbolize his transition from being solely an artist and entertainer to embracing a broader role as a multimedia entrepreneur. Ray J sees these tattoos as emblematic of his commitment to charting his own path, unapologetically steering away from traditional norms and embracing his entrepreneurial spirit.

