ScHoolboy Q Announces ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ Shows for DC, Chicago, Atlanta and More

ScHoolboy Q is taking over some of Hip-Hop’s hubs for the weekend to support his Blue Lips album. Q hit social media to announce Blue Lips Weeknds, targeting a run of shows for Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston and more.

“Only doing a few sHows,” ScHoolboy Q wrote. “Blue Lips Weekends on sale Friday.”

You can see the announcement below.

