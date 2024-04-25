ScHoolboy Q is taking over some of Hip-Hop’s hubs for the weekend to support his Blue Lips album. Q hit social media to announce Blue Lips Weeknds, targeting a run of shows for Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston and more.
“Only doing a few sHows,” ScHoolboy Q wrote. “Blue Lips Weekends on sale Friday.”
You can see the announcement below.
Only doing a few sHows. Blue Lips Weekends on sale Friday.https://t.co/kMZpCaaMvf pic.twitter.com/1GkScbomgT— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) April 24, 2024