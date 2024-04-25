Gatorade has announced the addition of NBA phenom Luka Dončić to their prestigious roster of elite athletes, making him the seventh NBA player to join the brand.

Joining the likes of basketball legends such as Michael Jordan, Damian Lillard, and Zion Williamson, Dončić brings his exceptional talent and remarkable achievements to Gatorade’s lineup.

At just 25 years old, Dončić has already made history, becoming the first Maverick to lead the league in scoring while also dominating his team in rebounds, assists, and steals.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to add another elite talent like Luka to our roster and are looking forward to fueling him during this year’s NBA playoffs and through more groundbreaking seasons,” said Jeff Kerney, Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade. “Luka emulates what it means to be a Gatorade athlete – leading others on and off the court and inspiring the next generation.”

“Joining Gatorade is an exciting moment for me,” said Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Guard and Gatorade Athlete. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with a brand that has supported so many great athletes. Basketball has given me so much, and together with Gatorade, I’m excited to help more kids experience the benefits of sports.”

With this latest addition, Gatorade’s athlete roster solidifies its position as one of the most elite in the world of sports, boasting a diverse lineup of GOATs like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams, alongside rising stars such as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Julio Rodriguez.

Dončić’s partnership with Gatorade not only highlights his remarkable athletic prowess but also underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting and fueling the next generation of sporting greats.